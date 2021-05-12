Names released in dual Sun Prairie death investigation

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Dane County medical examiner has identified two people who died in a shooting incident May 5, while the deaths remain under investigation.

Jan Hyatt, 37, and Chad Rury, 35, were both found dead May 5 after police responded to a request for a welfare check. Both Hyatt and Rury died from gunshot wounds, with Rury's appearing to be self-inflicted.

Authorities have not commented on the whether Hyatt's wounds were self-inflicted or not.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information on the deaths is asked to contact the SPPD non-emergency line at (608) 837-7336.