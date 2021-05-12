Official says fire at ICU in Egypt hospital kills 2 patients

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says a fire broke out in an intensive care unit of a government-run hospital, leaving two patients dead. The fire erupted overnight at a hospital in the Nile Delta city of Kafr el-Sheikh. The hospital is treating those suffering from respiratory diseases. It was unclear if coronavirus patients were present in the ward. There were 16 patients in the unit when the fire broke out at 2:30 a.m. local time. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, which was caused by an electric short-circuit. Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.