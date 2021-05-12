Officials: Big cat on Wichita, Kansas, door camera is cougar

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a doorbell camera in Wichita, Kansas, captured video of a mountain lion trotting along a residential back alley. Kansas Department of Wildlife Research Biologist Matt Peek says it’s the first confirmed cougar sighting in Wichita. The video was captured early Monday on Cris Boyle’s doorbell camera, showing the large cat padding along the alleyway in the Riverside neighborhood. The wildcat can even be heard growling as it passes by Boyle’s house. Peek says wildlife officials have notified Wichita police of the sighting so that if someone else reports seeing a mountain lion on their property, police know to take it seriously.