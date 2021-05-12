Officials: Hoarding gasoline will make things worse

(WKOW/CNN) -- Americans in southeastern states are fueling fears of a gas shortage following the cyberattack on and subsequent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline Friday.

The pipeline provides nearly half the gasoline and diesel on the east coast, but the current shutdown is not causing a widespread shortage. Consumer experts and officials with the Department of Energy say most of it is coming from Americans panic-buying gas.

Experts say overconsumption will make things worse.

Now, the fears of a shortage have sent gas prices skyrocketing. Triple A reported that average gas prices rose 7 cents just this week, and some stations in southeastern states may have turned to price gouging.

One customer in Virgina says she paid $7 a gallon.

"I had half a tank of gas, so when it got to $25 I started looking to see what was going on," said Lether Kerney. "After I got to $30, I was like 'Oh my gosh!'"

The pipeline company said it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week, but it still remains mostly offline.

More than 1,000 gas stations in the southeast are out of fuel.