Officials: Tiny uptick in 2020 military sex assault reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say reports of sexual assaults across the military increased by a very small amount in 2020. In that year troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials familiar with the data say sexual assault reports went up by about 1%, compared with the 2019 totals. They say the Army and Marine Corps saw slight increases in the number of reports, while the Navy and Air Force saw small decreases. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss data not yet made public.