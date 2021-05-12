Packers release 2021 schedule

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers will play five prime-time contests during the 2021 regular season. The 17-game schedule was released by the NFL.

The Packers will open the season at New Orleans on Sept. 12. The home opener will be the following Monday on Sept. 20 against Detroit. The Packers will play a Sunday night game at San Francisco on Sept. 26. They will also play Sunday night contests against the Bears and Vikings. The Packers have a Christmas day matchup against the Browns and a Thursday night trip to Arizona on Oct. 28.

The NFL has moved to a three-game preseason schedule. That will begin Aug. 14 against the Texans.

– PRESEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sat., Aug. 14 HOUSTON TEXANS 7 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers Give Back Game

Sat., Aug. 21 NEW YORK JETS (Gold Pkg.) 3:25 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

USA Football Game

Sat., Aug. 28 at Buffalo Bills 12 p.m. Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

– REGULAR SEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 12 at New Orleans Saints 3:25 p.m. FOX

Mon., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Sept. 26 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Oct. 3 PITTSBURGH STEELERS (Gold Pkg.) 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 17 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 24 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM *12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Nov. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 14 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 21 at Minnesota Vikings *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 28 LOS ANGELES RAMS (Gold Pkg.) *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 5 BYE

Sun., Dec. 12 CHICAGO BEARS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 19 at Baltimore Ravens *12 p.m. FOX

Sat., Dec. 25 CLEVELAND BROWNS 3:30 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Jan. 2 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Jan. 9 at Detroit Lions 12 p.m. FOX

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 9. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.