GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Get your cheese-heads ready, Packers season is nearing.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced what their 2021 season opener will be.

The Packers will square off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 12. The game is scheduled to take place at 3:25 CT at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The rest of the schedule comes later today.