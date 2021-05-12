Report: Court order issued to Boris Johnson over unpaid debt

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says it is investigating a report claiming that there is an outstanding court order against Johnson over an allegedly unpaid debt. Private Eye magazine uncovered an October 2020 county court judgment against Johnson for 535 pounds ($755). The court record, which names the debtor as Boris Johnson of 10 Downing St. in London, does not disclose the identity of the creditor. County court judgments can be issued if someone fails to respond to a court action over an alleged debt, according to a government website. Johnson’s finances are already under scrutiny, with election watchdog the Electoral Commission investigating the funding of renovations to the prime minister’s official residence.