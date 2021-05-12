Report: Ellen plans to end talk show in 2022

(WKOW/CNN) -- Ellen DeGeneres is planning to end her long-running daytime talk show after her upcoming season in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged -- and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told the entertainment magazine in an interview that was published on Wednesday.

CNN reports that DeGeneres will discuss her decision in an interview with Oprah Winfrey during Thursday's episode.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airs weekdays on WKOW at 3 p.m.