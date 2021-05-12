Report: Packers sign Bortles

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have added veteran quarterback Blake Bortles according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Updated: Packers are signing veteran QB Blake Bortles today, per source. https://t.co/lGZjtDhfE6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Green Bay currently only has two quarterbacks on the roster: Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. The team's front office had mentioned the need to add at least one quarterback in time for offseason workouts.

Bortles most recently spent time with the Rams after five seasons in Jacksonville. He worked with current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett while with the Jaguars.