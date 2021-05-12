School nurses called on to expand duties during pandemic

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- It's the final day of National Nurses Week. The final day of celebration is National School Nurse Day.

Nurses like Suzanne Brinkman at Boscobel School District have been called to expand their duties during the pandemic -- that includes contact tracing positive COVID-19 cases.

"So we had to take that over on our own, many school nurses and school districts did so and then the quarantines and isolations learning all of that process and then guiding parents and enforcing that. And then at the end some vaccinations for staff and looking to vaccinations for students. So those are the things that would be different or added this year, as compared to a typical school year," said Brinkman.

Brinkman added the district is working with the Grant County Health Department to coordinate some vaccine clinics for students in the 12-15 age group.