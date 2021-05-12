Scramble on for new fuel routes after Colonial Pipeline hack

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel.

There is no gasoline shortage, but if the pipeline shutdown continues past the weekend, it could create broader fuel disruptions.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday as more Americans begin to travel due to the massive vaccination rollout.