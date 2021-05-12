Shell casings found in Fitchburg, vehicle struck by gunfire

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Shots were fired in Fitchburg late Tuesday night and one vehicle was hit by a bullet, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

FPD said in a news release, officers were called to the 2800 block of Oregon Road at about 11:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they got on the scene, they found nine shell casings and one vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

There was no other property damage found and no injuries were reported.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.