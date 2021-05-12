If you’re passionate about the power of social media, winning breaking news and delivering other engaging content to our customers, when - and where they want it, here's your chance. Apply today to join the 27 News team as our next Social Media and Digital Content Manager in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin, consistently rated one of the best places to live in the Midwest.

At 27 News we make a difference in the lives of our viewers and readers every day. We are committed to strong journalism and community service. We’re looking for a leader, a coach and a hands-on social media expert who can help us to build audience engagement and referral traffic from Facebook to television and to our digital platforms. The successful candidate will also lead our news, sports and weather teams in publishing great content to our website and apps.

The successful candidate must have solid news judgment, exceptional news writing skills, as well as strong creativity, planning, leadership and communication abilities. The Social Media and Digital Content Manager will also work closely with our marketing and sales teams to help them create and execute effective campaigns across all our digital platforms.

This job isn’t about coding. It’s about telling great stories with accuracy and immediacy. It’s about seizing opportunities to conceptualize and create entirely new kinds of content. It’s about setting new standards for quality control. And it’s about building teamwork. A degree in social media/journalism and 2 years of newsroom experience preferred. Knowledge of Facebook best practices for journalists, Social NewsDesk, WordPress CMS, Google 360 analytics and iNews are preferred.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you have the drive to succeed, we’ll teach you and help you grow. Send resume, cover letter and writing samples to:

Bonnie Beer

Administration & Human Resources Manager

WKOW – TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

Posted Date: May 12, 2021