Stoughton Norwegian Dancers kick off season at State Capitol
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers have their first Syttende Mai performance under their belts.
The group performed Wednesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
They also made an appearance later in the day at the Skaalen Nursing Home.
This weekend you can catch the group at the Stoughton Community Building at the following times:
- Saturday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 15 at 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 16 at 3:45 p.m.