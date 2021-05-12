Teen prepares to get COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Children as young as 12 will be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin starting Thursday. While infection rates have stayed low for children, some kids have gotten sick, and that includes 13-year-old Sam Hartman.

"As a parent, watching him go through it, that's tough," Sam's dad William Hartman said. "With the one child having it [and] everyone living in close proximity to each other, we didn't know if everyone else was going to get it."

He said no other family members got sick, but having seen first-hand the disruption even a mild infection creates, the father and son said they're excited for Sam to have the chance to get vaccinated soon.

"It feels pretty great," Sam said. "I just like being able to know that I can go to school more safely."

He said once he's fully vaccinated, he's most looking forward to playing hockey without a mask.

The family isn't wasting any time getting Sam a vaccine appointment. Hartman said Sam and his 12-year-old brother will get their shots as soon as they can get appointments.

"The kids, they kind of know for themselves how they feel about the vaccines and what their comfort level is," Hartman said. "They want the vaccine because they want to be able to take the mask off. They want to be able to play and do the things that they used to be able to do."

Hartman is UW Health's lead investigator for the Astrazeneca vaccine trial. He said because of that experience, he doesn't have any concerns about his children getting vaccinated.

"I've been looking at these vaccines inside and sideways and upside down since they first came out," he said. "I feel very confident that these are very safe vaccines. I don't see any downside to them at all, just incredible upside in getting everyone's life back to as close to normal as possible."