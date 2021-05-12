US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary foreign policy focus. The condemnation is similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights. It also reflects continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities constitutes “genocide.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report on Wednesday to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.