Venezuelan opposition says talks needed to resolve crisis

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prominent Venezuelan opposition activist says his movement’s recent offer to negotiate with President Nicolás Maduro’s administration was prompted by the country’s urgent humanitarian crisis and prolonged political stalemate. Leopoldo Lopez told the Associated Press Wednesday that his opposition group has not yet received a response to its proposal from the Maduro government. The two sides have for years been locked in a standoff. Lopez is close to Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader recognized by the U.S. and dozens of other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Guaidó on Tuesday offered to work with Maduro’s administration toward a “National Salvation Agreement.”