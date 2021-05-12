Vulture invasion besets residents of Florida neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Florida neighborhood say they are beset by an invasion of turkey vultures that are damaging homes and causing major messes. Resident Judy Oliveri told WFLA-TV that her neighborhood in the Tampa suburb of Westchase is overrun with the large black birds, and they’ve been multiplying since they showed up three years ago. Other homeowners say it’s possible the vultures were dislocated from their previous roost by ongoing development. Residents say the U.S. Department of Agriculture has promised to remove the vultures, but no timetable has been set. Vultures are a protected species, meaning it’s illegal to kill or harm them without a federal permit.