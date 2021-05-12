Wisconsin vaccinators can begin giving COVID vaccine to 12-15 age group Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday evening that children 12-15-years-old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinators in Wisconsin can now start taking appointments for this age group starting Thursday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

After successful clinical trials and a rigorous review of all available data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Pfizer’s request to expand the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include adolescents ages 12-15. On Wednesday, May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) confirmed the vaccine is safe and voted to recommend the vaccine to the age group.