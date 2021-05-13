17 migrants drown, 2 rescued in boat sinking off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Authorities say 17 migrants have drowned and two have been rescued after a boat trying to carry them to Europe sank off the Tunisian coast. A naval mission saved two women from Nigeria Thursday off the coastal town of Zarzis who said their inflatable boat had sunk with 19 people aboard. The survivors told rescuers that the boat had left from Libya on Sunday and its engine broke down at sea, a defense ministry spokesperson said. The two rescued women were transported to the regional hospital in Zarzis and given virus tests. It was at least the fourth such deadly sinking in the last two weeks off Tunisian shores.