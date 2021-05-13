50 rural Wisconsin homes to serve as testing ground for Starlink internet

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- Eau Claire County will be the site of an experiment in rural internet service.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that 50 homes in the county will have their internet provided to them by the SpaceX Starlink satellite system.

The governor held a press conference in Eau Claire to announce the initiative.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will provide a $27,500 grant to fund the pilot program.

"We know that having access to reliable, affordable internet is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," Evers said in a written statement. "Making sure that every Wisconsinite has access to this vital service is going to require creativity and innovation, and that’s the kind of approach WEDC’s investment in Starlink demonstrates."

The program will last for one year to test the efficacy of the internet by satellite system. Starlink differentiates itself from other satellite internet providers by launching its satellites into low-orbit, reducing latency.