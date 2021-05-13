Attorney: Explosion that killed 3 may be linked to demo work

NORTH UTICA, Ill. (AP) — An attorney says an explosion that killed three Chicago men last week near a state park in northern Illinois may have been connected to a nearby bridge demolition project. Brothers Inmer Rivera Tejada and Rafael Rivera Tejada, and their nephew Guillermo Rivera Tejada, were found dead May 6 near an Illinois River bridge close to Starved Rock State Park. The Chicago Sun-Times reports explosives were used in March to remove steel spans from the bridge. Officials have said the men died when they ignited black powder, possibly while trying to light a fire. Attorney Tara Devine says the family wants the demolition work and clean-up to be investigated.