Beloit police investigate after three teenagers shot

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A number of officers attending the swearing in ceremony for new police chief Andre Sayles had to leave early because of a reported shooting.

Beloit Police captain Daniel Molland said three male teenagers were injured in the shooting. All were transported to a local hospital.

Right now police have the area of Porter Ave. and Switchtrack Alley blocked off as they investigate what happened.

Police didn't have information on the possible suspect.

This is a developing story.