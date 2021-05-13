Beloit welcomes new police chief

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The city of Beloit held a public swearing-in ceremony Thursday evening for new police chief Andre Sayles.

Sayles took office in April.

When speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Sayles said one thing he is focused on is having community response teams, where officers meet regularly with community members. Sayles said that has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sometimes they are afraid to get out and talk to us in public. So it's us doing follow-ups, meeting with them quarterly, making sure they have that voice to make sure their neighborhood is safe. And by them doing that, we can go out and strategically do what we need to do to make Beloit a safe city," Sayles said.

Sayles joined the Beloit Police Department in 2005 and worked his way up to sergeant, lieutenant, captain and now, chief.