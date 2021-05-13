Biden meets with GOP senators as infrastructure talks deepen

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming a group of Republican senators to the White House to talk infrastructure. Thursday’s meeting comes as negotiations intensify over a potentially bipartisan proposal that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the group, says she expects to talk “very substantively” about scope and cost. Republicans’ initial $586 billion opening bid was panned by Democrats as insufficient. Biden is intent on at least trying to strike a deal with Republicans rather than simply going it alone with a Democrats-only bill.