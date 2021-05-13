Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to host vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County will host a vaccination clinic for younger teens.

The clinic was organized after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced health departments could begin vaccinating children as young as 12-years-old.

The clinic will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second dose of the shot will be provided at the same location on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register for a vaccine, click here, or call (608) 661-4726. Walk-ups will be available until 12 p.m.