Brewers home games to allow for full capacity beginning June 25

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After starting the season at only 25 percent capacity thanks to COVID-19, American Family Field will welcome as many fans as it can fit this June.

According to a news release from the team, the stadium will open to its full capacity of more than 40,000 fans beginning with its June 25 home matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said in the release. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

Multi-game ticket packages for matchups through May 27 are currently available here, as well as single games. The team will announce more details about further ticket availability Friday.