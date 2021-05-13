CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can resume life without masks

WKOW -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks, as the nationwide vaccine rollout continues.

According to a report from ABC News, the directive comes as a response to criticism aimed at CDC director Rachelle Walensky, who some have said has been to slow to act as 117 million Americans are now fully immunized.

The CDC still recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks on buses and planes, as well as in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Dane County's mask order is still in place at time of writing, although Madison officials said that the order may be up for review soon at Thursday's weekly city press conference.