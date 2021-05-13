Skip to Content

Chick-fil-A experiencing a sauce shortage

(WKOW/CNN) -- Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of a shortage.

The chicken restaurant said that industry-wide supply chain issues have resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.

To make sure everyone gets some, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its restaurants.

They are working to fix the sauce supply problem as quickly as possible.

