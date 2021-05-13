City of Madison to introduce plan to curb traffic congestion and emissions

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is announcing plans to help curb increasing traffic congestion and emissions.

On Thursday, City transportation staff will introduce a proposal to the Plan Commission on “Transportation Demand Management” or TDM.

TDM refers to strategies that can help support travel by means other than a vehicle, which can include everything from adding bike lockers and showers to an office building, to giving residents and workers a free bus pass, and organizing a vanpool program for workers.

“Madison continues to be one of the most attractive cities in the nation, and our population continues to grow. We need to find a way to accommodate that growth without worsening traffic congestion and air pollution,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

Transportation makes up 41% of Madison’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Mayor's office.

Several other cities have implement TDM programs. Arlington County, Virginia, saw a 38% reduction in vehicle miles traveled from 2008 to 2014 through a TDM program. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a TDM program that reduced single occupancy vehicle trips from 55% in 1990 to 39% in 2018.

A final program design will be proposed to the Common Council this summer.