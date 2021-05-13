Colonial Pipeline resumes service after full system reboot

(WKOW) -- ABC News reports that the Colonial Pipeline is now back online after a hacker caused a breakdown in the system May 7.

According to a news release from the company, Colonial had to restart the entire system after the hack. While it will take time to resume normal operations, Colonial said they will ship out as much fuel as possible in the intervening time.

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period," Colonial said in the release.

Currently, there is no concrete date for full service to resume.