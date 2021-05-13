Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19 honored at national memorial

(WKOW) -- A Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19 was honored during a national vigil Thursday night, along with hundreds of other fallen law enforcement officers.

As part of National Police Week, the National Law Enforcement Memorial hosted a virtual candlelight vigil to honor law enforcement officers who've died.

The names of almost 400 officers have been added to the national memorial in Washington, D.C. Dane County deputy Richard Treadwell is among them.

The 61-year-old died August 22, 2020 after coming into contact with COVID-19 while on duty. Authorities say that made his death a line of duty death.

An in-person event honoring the fallen will be held during National Police Weekend in October.

CLICK HERE to watch the full ceremony.