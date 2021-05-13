Skip to Content

Dane County to update mask order next week following CDC guidance

4:21 pm Coronavirus 2021COVID VaccineLocalTop Stories
Health officials say wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent you from giving COVID-19 to others.
MGN photos
MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's public health agency said that it will review its current emergency order and issue an update next week following CDC guidance that said vaccinated Americans can return to most aspects of daily life without a mask.

Public Health Madison and Dane County made the announcement in a post on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"We're reviewing the CDC guidance," the agency wrote. "People who are vax'd can be confident that rolling up their sleeve has not only helped protect them & their loved ones, but has also helped our community reopen safely."

PHMDC said it is evaluating its orders to issue its update next week Tuesday, May 18.

