Dem senator calls GOP budget committee leader ‘racist’ over museum vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- The question over whether to increase funding for the Wisconsin Black Historical Society lead to a terse exchange Thursday before the Joint Finance Committee.

As the powerful budget-writing committee resumed its work of rewriting Gov. Tony Evers' budget, the GOP-controlled committee voted on the budgets for a number of relatively small state agencies.

Among the agencies whose budgets went before the JFC was the Historical Society. Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) expressed frustration over the Black Historical Society not receiving a funding increase in 32 years.

Evers had proposed giving the museum a bump in funding but Republicans removed it, as they did with everything else in his executive budget. In rebuilding the budget, the JFC opted to keep the museum's funding at its current level.

"Every single time this body gets to do the right thing regarding our minority communities, we choose not to invest," Johnson said.

Co-Chair of the committee, Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), responded by noting the leaders of the historical society itself had not requested increased funding. Instead, he said they merely agreed with Evers' proposed raise when meeting with JFC leadership.

"I think if you want to look at just Black history, you can stop by 3rd floor east and see a Black history display that's in the case there," Born said.

Those remarks prompted Johnson to exclaim 'oh my God,' marking one of the more tense moments so far in the JFC's process of building out the next two-year budget.

"You can have as many outbursts as you want over there, Senator," Born responded. "I didn't say anything that wasn't a fact."

Following the meeting, Johnson described Born as "racist ass" in a tweet.

If anyone wants to know why Wisconsin is, and will likely remain, the worst state in the nation to raise a Black child, take a look at the dismissive and disrespectful response from JFC Co-chair @repborn to an inflationary increase for the WI Black Historical Society. — LaTonya Johnson (@StateSenLaTonya) May 13, 2021

Veterans funding, jobs going away

The committee also voted Thursday on a number of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of veterans. One item provided a $10 million appropriation that veterans nursing homes to could tap into in case of a future pandemic or natural disaster.

Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) also touted an appropriation the committee approved to increase funding for suicide prevention efforts focused on veterans.

Republicans on the committee also moved forward with plans to eliminate a set of state jobs that had remained vacant for more than two years.

"The positions we are eliminating today have all been vacant for at least 24 months," Born said. "So it's a long time."