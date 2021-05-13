El Salvador donates vaccine to desperate Honduras towns

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president has sent 34,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to seven towns in Honduras in response to video pleas from their mayors posted to social media. The small-scale vaccine diplomacy by President Nayib Bukele raised eyebrows in El Salvador and Honduras, but most agreed that ultimately it would benefit a population in desperate need of the vaccine. The highly public move Thursday also provides a distraction at a time some are expressing concern over the consolidation of power in El Salvador’s three branches of government by the party led by Bukele, who is highly popular domestically. Bukele has said the Honduran mayors sounded desperate so he wanted to help.