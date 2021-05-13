EPA revokes Trump-era policy that loosened clean-air rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is revoking a Trump-era rule that overhauled how the agency evaluates air pollutants. The Biden administration says the move will make it easier to enact limits on dangerous and climate-changing emissions. EPA said Thursday it reviewed a ruled issued by the Trump administration last year and found that it imposed procedural restrictions and other requirements that would have limited EPA’s ability to use the best available science in developing regulations under the Clean Air Act. The previous rule was part of a wave of deregulatory actions under President Donald Trump, who rolled back dozens of environmental rules he considered overly burdensome on businesses.