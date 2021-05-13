EXPLAINER: What’s next for pipelines after Colonial hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest fuel pipeline is flowing again after the company that runs it it was hit by a gang of hackers. But long lines remain at gas stations throughout the Southeast. The incident was one of a series of wake-up calls about the growing threat hackers present to the nation’s critical infrastructure. Hackers behind ransomware attacks demand large sums of money to decrypt stolen data or to prevent it from being leaked online. They have hit thousands of businesses and hundreds of health care centers in the U.S. in the past year. Questions remain about what steps companies or government officials should take to buttress defenses against cyberattacks.