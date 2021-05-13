Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Marquette County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Jefferson, Waukesha, Racine, Walworth, Marquette,

Green Lake, Columbia, Sauk, Kenosha and Dodge Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&