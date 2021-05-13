Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Sauk County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Jefferson, Waukesha, Racine, Walworth, Marquette,
Green Lake, Columbia, Sauk, Kenosha and Dodge Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&