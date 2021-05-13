Hamas, Israel fighting escalates even amid truce efforts

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) -- Hamas has sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel in a matter of minutes and Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes.

The relentless escalation of hostilities Thursday came even as Egyptian negotiators intensified efforts at mediation.

Previous fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers was largely confined to the impoverished and blockaded Palestinian territory and Israeli communities on the frontier.

But this round seems to be rippling far and wide. While some rocket attacks have reached Tel Aviv, Arab and Jewish mobs have rampaged through the streets, savagely beating people and torching cars.

Weary Palestinians, meanwhile, somberly marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday.