Harvey Mason jr. becomes official CEO of Recording Academy

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Mason jr., can drop the interim from his title: He’s now the official president and CEO of The Recording Academy. The academy, which produces the Grammy Awards annually, made the announcement Thursday. Mason, a successful Grammy-nominated producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Toni Braxton, has been the interim leader at the academy since January 2020. He was previously chair of the academy’s board. Mason jr. is the first Black president and CEO of the academy. Mason succeeded Deborah Dugan, the former CEO of Bono’s (RED) charity organization who in 2019 became the first woman appointed to lead the organization.