‘He should not be outside’: Beltline shooting victim’s mother speaks out

MADISON (WKOW) - The mother of a Middleton High School student who was shot as he travelled as a passenger in an SUV on the Beltline earlier this month condemns the alleged actions of the suspected shooter.

"He tried to kill my son and his friend for no reason," the mother told a Dane County Court Commissioner Thursday during an initial appearance court hearing for J.B. Richmond, 26, of Middleton.

Richmond is charged with two counts of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"He should not be outside," the victim's mother emotionally said of the jailed Richmond. Authorities said the student was shot in the leg. His mother said he remains in great pain and requires intensive care from family members.

Court records state the victim was in the SUV with a fellow student who was driving when another SUV's driver nearly ran them off the road near the South Whitney Way exit.

Records say the victim's friend began following the other SUV closely, with that vehicle ultimately pulling up alongside the victim and firing as many as seven gun shots at the students' car.

The other student's mother told 27 News neither her son nor the victim knew the other driver. Authorities say the students left the school campus for one student to get lunch and the other to get a tattoo.

Court records say investigators used Beltline cameras to help them to identify the suspect SUV and eventually Richmond.

"This is not his first time. He's done it before," the victim's mother said during the hearing. In 2016, Richmond was convicted of being a party to a crime of second degree recklessly endangering safety. Records show Richmond was driving a car in Madison in July 2015 when a passenger in the car fired gun shots at passing vehicles.

The court commissioner set Richmond's bail at $75,000.

The victim is also a member of the Middleton High football team, which recently completed a spring season necessitated by the cancellation of the 2020 fall schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.