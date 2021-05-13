Japanese tycoon planning space station visit, then moon trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Japanese fashion tycoon who’s booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced Thursday that he’s bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He’ll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut. The two will be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip is not being disclosed. His trip to the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship is tentatively scheduled for 2023. He’ll fly around the moon with eight contest winners.