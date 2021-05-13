Jimmy Harrell, Deepwater Horizon rig supervisor, dies at 65

MORTON, Miss. (AP) — A supervisor on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 has died. Wolf Funeral Home in Morton, Mississippi, says Jimmy Harrell, who worked for rig owner Transocean, died Monday at age 65. Harrell was a Transocean supervisor on the rig leased by BP. Investigations indicated Harrell had been unhappy with the oil giant’s plans for shutting down the rig. At his insistence, a key pressure test that had not been originally scheduled was run. But investigations found that results of the test were misinterpreted by others. The blast occurred hours later, killing 11 workers and spewing oil into the Gulf for weeks.