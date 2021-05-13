Judge dismisses felony leak charge against Iowa activist

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed a rarely used felony leak charge against a Black Lives Matter activist in Iowa who gave a confidential police bulletin to a television news reporter. Judge Jeffrey Farrell found that protester Viet Tran did not break the law when he gave the Des Moines Police Department bulletin to WOI-TV, an ABC affiliate in Des Moines. Tran had been charged last summer with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data, a felony that carries up to five years in prison. The decades-old law, intended to stop law enforcement officials from releasing certain sensitive information, had only been used a handful of times and never against a non-police suspect.