‘Just finish through’: McFarland boys’ soccer returns to state

MADISON (WKOW)- The McFarland boys' soccer team is hoping the third time is the charm this weekend at the Division 2 state tournament.

The Spartans are among the four teams left competing for a state title. They have made it to the state tournament the last two seasons, but have never won a title.

"These are tough games," McFarland Head Coach Brett Ogorzalek said. "These are the top teams in the state. So, you can expect every game to be a battle, and it's just that. It's a battle, It's hard work, it's focus, intensity, and kind of playing for each other."

Senior Jacob Sampson has been envisioning lifting up the trophy.

"It's been a dream for all of us to be able to hold that gold ball, share it with all the fans, other students, and peers, to be able to celebrate it all together," Sampson said.

Bringing home the trophy would be even sweeter after many of the players thought the 2019 season was their last chance with the group when the pandemic canceled the fall soccer season.

"I remember in the fall we were all kind of heartbroken because maybe the 2019 state final could have been our last, some of our seniors' last games," Junior Zach Nichols said. "It was just kind of unfortunate, but then when we heard that we were going to have a season we all were absolutely ecstatic."

"The whole mentality this year is play every game like it's your last," Sampson said. "Don't leave anything out there and just finish through."

McFarland is the number one seed. They will face fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson on Saturday at Marian University at 11 a.m.

The winner of the semifinals will play in the championship game at 7 p.m.