Manchin courtship: WVa senator joins Jill Biden at clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The White House’s courtship of Joe Manchin has followed the U.S. senator to his home state of West Virginia. On Thursday, the moderate Democrat joined first lady Jill Biden on a visit to a high school vaccination clinic in Charleston. That comes just days after Manchin met with President Joe Biden at the White House. Manchin is considered a crucial vote on the president’s families and jobs proposals — and also for the Democrats’ sweeping election and voter-access legislation. Jill Biden and Manchin were joined at the clinic by actress Jennifer Garner, a Charleston native, and Manchin’s wife, Gayle.