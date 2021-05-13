Nepal’s ousted prime minister to head minority government

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s ousted prime minister, who lost a vote of confidence in Parliament earlier this week, will stay in office as the leader of a minority government after political parties couldn’t agree to a coalition government. Khadga Prasad Oli still must prove he has majority support of lawmakers within a month. However, other parties don’t support him and his own has been split. Oli has been criticized as giving attention to the party squabbles instead of to the coronavirus pandemic. Nepal has seen its highest daily numbers of infections and deaths this month while hospitals are running short of treatment space and oxygen.