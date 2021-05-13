Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians hurled from their beds by Israeli airstrikes this week faced an all-too-familiar question: Where should we go? Recalling the horror of past wars, Gaza residents say they feel nowhere is safe. In the crowded coastal enclave of 2 million people, there are no air raid sirens or bomb shelters. They also cannot leave the territory. In two days, Israeli airstrikes brought down multistory towers housing important Hamas offices, businesses and some residents. Fighter jets also targeted residential buildings without warning. More than 65 Palestinians have been killed since Monday, including 16 children. As Hamas fired rockets into Israeli cities, outrage swelled along with fear the violence could spiral into a protracted conflict.